Winter Storm Warning: Driving tips from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency sent out a press release with these tips on Monday:

With a mix of wintry precipitation forecasted this week in Alabama, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency encourages motorists who must drive to use extreme caution and to expect roadways to be icy.

The agency offers the following traffic safety tips for those who must travel under potentially hazardous conditions:

· Monitor local news for information on weather conditions and travel advisories, and check road conditions (available at alea.gov under “News & Alerts.”

Report traffic crashes or other emergencies by calling 911.

· Remain alert for emergency vehicles, and remember to obey Alabama’s “move over” law, which includes emergency vehicles.

· Keep vehicles in good operating condition. Check antifreeze levels and use windshield washer solution suitable for freezing weather conditions. Keep gas tanks at least half full.

· Remember weather and roadway conditions may quickly change. Adapt speeds to existing roadway conditions, and be alert to changing weather and the possibility of icy, slippery roads.

· Turn on headlights and windshield wipers, and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and other vehicles during inclement weather.

· Pay particular attention to bridges and overpasses, which have a tendency to develop hazardous “black ice.”

· Keep blankets, first aid kit, charged cell phone and other emergency supplies in your vehicle.