Winston Co. man indicted for sexually abusing a family member in Madison Co.

A Winston County resident was indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury and charged with sexually abusing and molesting a family member, according to court documents.
Michael Connolly, 71, faces charges of Sexual Abuse First-Degree and Child Molestation, the latter of which is defined as "luring (a) child someplace in order to propose/perform sexual acts."
He was originally arrested on March 19, 2019, on just the sexual abuse charge and was released on a $15,000 bond the same day.
Court records state that sometime between November 2016 and October 2018, Connolly rubbed his genitals on the head of a family member who was under the age of 16.
The indictment states that the incident occurred at Connolly's home office.
A court date has not been set in this case.
