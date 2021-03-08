Winning is a family affair

Lee coach Greg Brown has won a state championship before, but now, he can say he won one with his son.

An emotional embrace between a father and son who are now state champions.

"We got the job done and I'm so proud," Brown said.

Kaleb wanted to be one of the first to congratulate his Dad on the sidelines after winning the 5A title.

"(I said) just thank you for getting us here, just listening to him, he handled things perfectly for us," Kaleb added.

It's Lee's first championship since 2010, so only one son has a ring.

"I wish I had won one with Kobe, but we came up a little bit short," Brown added.

But don't worry, no jealously in the Brown household. In fact, Kobe, who now plays for Mizzou, continued to mentor this team after he graduated.

"He came back and gave us advice on how it felt when they lost," Senior Taye Fields added.

Kaleb didn't want that to happen again.

"It's a great experience. We talked about it all last year. When we lost last year, we knew we were coming back to get a ring," Kaleb said.

As special as it was to share the win with his son, Coach Brown knows Lee wouldn't have gotten to state without every player's contribution.

"The team concept is really big. Our guys love each other. They're really smart kids, majority of the team are honors students, and they lock in and find out what it is we need to do and they work at it," Brown added.

Coach Brown and Kaleb went out winners, but basketball is far from over for this family. In fact, we'll see Kaleb and Kobe in the same uniform again soon.

"We're going to get a lot of sleep now. We thought Kaleb was going to be at Virginia Tech, so now that he's at Missouri, my wife and I can really rest, and we can make one trip work for us," Brown added.