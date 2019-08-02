Winning $198 Powerball jackpot claimed in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The $198 million Powerball jackpot won in Tennessee last month has been claimed.
The lottery said the prize was claimed by Freedom Trust, choosing the lump sum cash amount of $128.1 million.
The ticket was sold at Worsham's Market in Hendersonville and matched the six numbers drawn on July 13. The owner, Bobby Worsham, received a $50,000 selling bonus.
The lottery said in a news release it is the seventh Powerball jackpot won in Tennessee and the fourth largest. Powerball is played in multiple states.
