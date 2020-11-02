Winners of NASA essay contest can witness the first Artemis flight test

NASA is hoping to inspire the next generation of future explorers.

It's hosting the Artemis Moon Pod Essay Contest.

K-12 students are encouraged to write about what a 1-week expedition to the moon's south pole would look like. Essays must be submitted by Dec. 17.

The national winner in each grade division will win a family trip to see the first Artemis flight test.

Semifinalists will be invited to represent their state or territory in a series of Artemis explorer sessions with NASA experts. Nine finalists will have the opportunity to travel with a parent to NASA’s Johnson Space Center next summer to learn about lunar exploration.

But even if you don't win, every student who submits an essay will receive an official certificate and be invited to a NASA virtual event featuring an astronaut!