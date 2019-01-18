Windy with heavy rain and a few storms Saturday

While it won't be sunny for Friday, the weather will be fairly quiet compared to Saturday. Morning fog and mist will give way to an otherwise cloudy and mild day with highs in the mid 50s. Rain increases in coverage late tonight and the wind begins to pick up as well.

For Saturday, expect periods of heavy rain, especially in the morning and through midday. Embedded storms are possible as well, with a few storms approaching the stronger side. Gusty wind near 60 mph is the main threat associated with Saturday's storms. Non-thunderstorm winds are blustery as well, gusting over 30 mph at times. Once the heavy rain tapers for the second half of Saturday, temperatures steadily drop and any remaining moisture can fall in the form of a rain/snow mix Saturday night. Accumulating snow is still not expected, but all locations experience frigid temperatures on Sunday.

Monday morning, lows drop to near 20 degrees. Temporarily, temperatures moderate. The next system in the Valley brings rain and yet another chance at some wintry precipitation. On Wednesday, temperatures drop from the mid 40s to near freezing by the afternoon. Lingering moisture Wednesday night then presents the possibility of scattered snow showers. Of course, we're watching it very closely.