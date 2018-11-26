Windy, cold, and gray

There's no rain in the forecast today, but that doesn't mean it's going to be quiet! We'll keep a fair amount of cloud cover in place and temperatures will only top out in the lower 40s this afternoon. That's over 15 degrees below average...and it will feel even COLDER. A brisk wind out of the west northwest will continue to gust up to 25 mph, making it feel like it's in the lower 30s for a large part of the day.

Tomorrow, things do calm down a bit. In between, overnight temperatures dip into the mid 20s, making for a very cold and likely frosty morning Tuesday. Highs run well below average again - in the lower 40s. Temperatures will be at their coldest Tuesday night as lows dip into the lower 20s. At that level, it's time to start thinking about pipes in your home.

Fortunately, a little warm up is in the forecast starting Thursday. Highs increase from the mid 50s to the lower 60s on Friday, then to the upper 60s on Saturday. Rain and storms return to the forecast as well, reaching a peak on Saturday before drying out to close the weekend.