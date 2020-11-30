Windy, cold, and even some snow Monday

Big weather changes are on the way for North Alabama to close out November and begin December. After all the rain we saw Sunday, much colder air is moving in as an Arctic cold front sweeps through the area. Temperatures this morning are hovering around 40 degrees. Temperatures will drop into the 30s through the day, with many locations near freezing by sunset. With this cold front, we will also be feeling a very brisk wind out of the northwest. Sustained winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour will gust towards 25 to 30 miles per hour, adding a wind chill that will make it feel more like the 20s this afternoon and near the teens by Tuesday morning in some spots! Bundle up if you are out and about today and tonight.

In addition to the gusty winds and much colder temperatures, we are also watching the potential for a few snowflakes today! There is still just enough moisture trapped in the atmosphere for a few snow showers to develop after lunchtime today. The best chance for widespread light snow showers today will be in Sand Mountain. Otherwise, everyone else will see nothing more than a few flurries. Snow showers will linger through this evening before tapering off late tonight. Accumulations will be focused over Sand Mountain and be minor, with maybe a dusting to quarter inch possible on grassy and elevated surfaces. No accumulations are expected elsewhere. The ground is too warm for any snow to accumulate on roadways, so we are not too concerned about travel impacts tonight or Tuesday morning.

Once the snow moves out, the cold air stays. Highs struggle into the 40s Tuesday afternoon despite lots of sunshine. We warm up only into the low 50s Wednesday and Thursday before our next system brings a few rain showers late week.