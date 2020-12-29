Windy and warm to wrap up 2020 with rain too.

Quiet weather continues following an amazing weather day. More clouds fill the sky with a SE wind at 10-15 mph. Lows drop to the middle 40s.

Partial sunshine comes out Wednesday with stronger wind gusts between 25-30 mph. That will allow temperatures to climb towards the lower 60s. An isolated shower is possible towards the end of the day, but most areas remains dry.

A strong system from the west begins to apporach the region New Years Eve Day with several showers in the afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible as well, but should be scattered. More widespread rain and storms are possible overnight Thursday and into the first part of Friday to kick start 2021.

At the moment, the highest potential of severe weather should be south of the region in central and south Alabama.

Past Friday morning's rain, north Alabama begins to dry up, leading to a nice weekend.