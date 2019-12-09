Clear
Windy and mostly dry Monday, snow by Tuesday evening

North Alabama will see wind gusts over 30 mph Monday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few showers are possible today but rain will switch over to snow by Tuesday evening.

A mild and windy start to the workweek for North Alabama Monday.  Highs will warm to the mid to upper 60s which is about 15 degrees above normal.  A Wind Advisory is in effect until midnight tonight for gusts between 30-40 mph from out of the southwest.

Shower chances pick up tonight and into the overnight hours.  Even a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible with the best chances closer to Mississippi.  North Alabama will see all rain Tuesday morning and into the early afternoon hours.  Some of this rain could be heavy at times.

The big story Tuesday is the threat of snow by the late afternoon and into early Wednesday morning.  Rain will begin to switch over to snow for Lauderdale County just before sunset.  A lot of what falls will melt on contact the first few hours Tuesday evening.  Closer to Huntsville, if we do see some snow, it may be closer to midnight.  Best chances for accumulations will be on grassy surfaces closer to the shoals.  Rain and snow will finish several hours before sunrise Wednesday.  Due to the warm ground, sunshine & temperatures climbing above freezing Wednesday morning, any roads issues should start to clear up by 8:00 am.

