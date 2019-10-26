Windy and damp Saturday with an isolated storm threat

The heavy rain from Friday will be replaced by more showery activity Saturday morning through midday. A cold front passing during the afternoon will bring one last round of heavier rain, along with the chance for an embedded strong storm.In between, things get windy, with winds out of the southeast 15-25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 10AM until 5PM today.

North Alabama can expect an additional .5 to 1.0" of rain through Saturday evening. The flash flood threat past 10 AM is fairly low, but not zero. This is also the case with the threat for severe weather. Most of our counties are included in a "Marginal Risk" for severe weather, meaning a strong to severe storms will be isolated if they occur in the outlined area. Damaging wind is the main threat, and the tornado risk is low, not non-existent.

Once the rain moves out, Sunday will be cloudy and cool. We get a couple more mainly dry days in Monday and Tuesday before rain chances increase starting Wednesday. At this point, there is little to no confidence in the forecast past Wednesday, but be on the lookout for a chilly and damp Halloween evening!