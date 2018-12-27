Clear
Wind damage causes power outage in Bridgeport

Trees fell down at the intersection of County Road 291 and Alabama Highway 73.

According to the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency, trees fell down at the intersection of County Road 291 and Alabama Highway 73 in Bridgeport, and power lines fell with the trees.

Sand Mountain Electric Cooperative is working to restore power, and it should be cleaned up within the next hour.

