Wind and rain pick up Thursday

There's no outlined risk for severe weather, but a WIND ADVISORY takes effect at 10 PM Wednesday and lasts until 1 PM Thursday.

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 3:04 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Some data sources are indicating gusts exceeding 40 MPH, peaking around sunrise. Now's the time to secure those Halloween decorations before they end up down the street! With leaves still on the trees, downed limbs and power outages are possible, too.

This storm system won't be a prolific rain maker for us. Most spots on average will be picking up a little less than an inch of rain tonight through Saturday. Temperatures dip to the lower 50s tonight with highs in the 60s Thursday.

Expect a downright chilly day Friday with HIGHS only in the mid 50s and drizzly conditions. After the initial round of rain and wind Thursday morning, we'll see scattered showers off and on through the first half of the weekend, tapering with time. We're still expecting the yucky weather to move out just in time for a great Halloween. Sunny 60s are in store Sunday afternoon!

