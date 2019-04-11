Wind Advisory issued for the Tennessee Valley Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Tennessee Valley through 1:00 am Friday morning. Secure loose objects that may blow around in the gusty south winds.

You will notice increasing clouds this afternoon but despite some extra cloud cover the Valley will warm to the low 80s Thursday afternoon.

The next weather maker arrives overnight and through Friday morning. This line of mostly showers will weaken as it moves through the Valley but some embedded thunderstorms will be possible for the Friday morning commute.

The threat of showers and thunderstorms will linger Friday afternoon and into Saturday but the severe threat of highest concern does not arrive until late Saturday night. Unfortunately the strong to severe thunderstorms may arrive in the middle of the night Sunday morning. It is important to remain weather aware and have your weather radios and WAAY-31 Weather App set to alert you to any warnings that may be issued while you are asleep.

The severe threat will end by the late morning Sunday as the cold front sweeps east into Georgia.