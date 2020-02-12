Flooding issues continue as severe threat diminishes

***A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 6 AM Thursday for all north Alabama counties***

North Alabama has been dealing with a round of damaging wind and heavy rain Wednesday evening. We've received multiple reports of tress and limbs down, power lines down, and additional water over roadways. While the wind threat dwindles, the rain only continues. Another one to two inches of rain can expected overnight. As a result, a Flash Flood Watch will be in effect through 6 AM Thursday. Saturated ground will flood quickly with any additional rainfall.

While Thursday won't be quite as wet, a handful of lingering showers will still be possible around daybreak farther east. Clouds hang tough and temperatures drop through the day behind a strong cold front. We'll wake up to temperatures in the upper 40s, falling to the lower 40s by lunchtime and then the mid 30s by sunset. Friday is even colder, with morning lows in the mid 20s and highs in the lower 40s. However, the sunshine is back and lasts through Saturday, making for a pleasant day and allowing us at least a couple of days to dry out.