Flurries Tonight Along With Wind & Cold

We have seen a lot of rain today across the Valley. Some areas received over 2" of rain in the last 24 hours.

The rain will be ending this evening but with the rapid influx of cold air we could see some flurries for parts of the Valley. The timing for the flurries will be tonight through very early Sunday morning.

Winds will also be gusty with gusts up to 35 mph possible this evening through Sunday morning. We will even wake up to wind chill values in the teens.

The cold weather continues through this week with another big shot of cold air that could move in next weekend.