Winchester Road widening could cause delay for drivers in Huntsville

The next phase of a major road project in Madison County is now underway. Winchester Road between Naugher and Riverton roads is being widened, and crews are installing cross drains for the expansion.

The latest part of the five-phase project that started 20 years ago is installing cross drains for the expanded road. Commissioner Roger Jones said drivers should expect some delays while the drains are installed, which is expected to take place until Sunday evening.

"This will change a two-lane road to a five-lane road to accommodate all the growth we have had out here in the Riverton area," said Jones.

Bryce Johnson lives in the area and said he has to drive into Huntsville everyday to go to school, and the construction on Winchester Road is making his commute more of a hassle.

"The traffic has been increasing a lot lately. You have to get up earlier because I go to school and football every morning, so I have to get up 15-20 minutes earlier," he said.

Jones wants everyone during the construction to take their time.

"Be patient. It's really going to be nice when it's completed. Just be patient and be careful. We will get it finished at soon as possible," he said.

While the delays can be frustrating, Johnson says they'll be well worth it.

"We're going to be getting all of this new development, so this will be really good for us I think," he said.

Commissioner Jones said this phase of the project is expected to be complete this winter. The project has taken so long because it's five phases, one of which included building a bridge.

The entire project costs about $36 million, with the state picking up the majority of the tab.