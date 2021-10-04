Wims named Alabama A&M’s 12th president

The Alabama A&M University Board of Trustees voted 7-4 today to name Daniel K. Wims as the 12th president of the university.

In-person interviews were held Saturday with two presidential search finalists, followed by the vote. The 11th president, Andrew Hugine Jr., is set to retire Dec. 31.

Wims currently serves as provost and vice president for academic affairs and for research, as well as a professor of agricultural sciences at AAMU. He has more than 20 years of "progressive administrative experience in various governmental and higher education organizations,” according to AAMU, including time as the executive vice president and the vice president for academic affairs at AAMU, plus as a professor of agricultural sciences at Fort Valley State University in Georgia.

Wims said in a release that his presidency at AAMU will stress artificial intelligence in cybersecurity, push data analytics, improve coding capabilities among a wider range of students and stress recruitment of faculty in bio- and alternative energy.

He also plans to focus on a campus-wide commitment to student retention, a renewed focus on community college transfers, investment in placement and institutional advancement, growing the university and increasing state and federal support.