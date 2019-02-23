Wilson Dam spilling millions of gallons of water per second to deal with flooding

TVA is spilling 3.5 million gallons of water per second through Wilson Dam as it copes with the recent rainfall.
Check out the video taken Saturday afternoon by WAAY 31's Breken Terry.
