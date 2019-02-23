Clear
SEVERE WX: Tornado Watch - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Wilson Dam spilling millions of gallons of water per second to deal with flooding

Simply stunning

Posted: Feb. 23, 2019 2:43 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

TVA is spilling 3.5 million gallons of water per second through Wilson Dam as it copes with the recent rainfall.

Check out the video taken Saturday afternoon by WAAY 31's Breken Terry.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events