Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Watch - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Wilson Dam releasing a lot of water after Wednesday's heavy rain

Check out the videos

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 1:02 PM
Updated: Feb. 21, 2019 1:44 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

TVA provided these videos of Wilson Dam to WAAY 31's Breken Terry.

In one, see the vast amount of water being released from Wilson Dam on Wednesday.

In the other, see an angler try to maneuver in the wake of the dam's water release.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events