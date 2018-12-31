Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Wilson Dam pulling 1.7 million gallons of water per second

Most of the spillways at Wilson Dam are open making the current on the Tennessee River in the Shoals very fast.

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 4:59 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Photo Gallery 1 Images

More rain expected to drench the Tennessee Valley this week. The Tennessee Valley Authority says we've already had a record breaking amount of rainfall for the year, breaking the record from 1973.

Currently Wilson Dam in Muscle Shoals is pulling 1.7 million gallons of water per second. TVA said for the year, we've collected about 66 inches of rain.

Zach Cahoon told WAAY31 he used to live in the Shoals. Monday he was watching as most of the spillways were open at Wilson Dam.

"I 've never seen it like this. It's really amazing," said Zach Cahoon, who was in town visiting with family. "This is insane. When I was a kid the water wasn't running like that. It was just standing still and the river was calm."

All but about two spillways are open on Wilson Dam making the current on the water incredibly dangerous. TVA officials are asking people to stay off the river for now. TVA officials also said Pickwick Dam is spilling about 1.6 million gallons per second. They are trying to pull as much water as possible in anticipation for more rainfall.

As storms moved through the Shoals Monday afternoon there was no structure damage. A handful of trees were reported down along county roads in Colbert and Lauderdale Counties. Florence Police also had to shut down Commerce Street because of flooding. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events