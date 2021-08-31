Clear
Wilson Dam locks closed to Tennessee River traffic after floating wall sinks

Wilson Dam

The auxiliary lock is not available.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 1:49 PM
Updated: Aug 31, 2021 2:41 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn, Breken Terry

Wilson Lock at Tennessee River mile 259.4 in Florence is closed to all navigation due to the upstream floating boom wall sinking, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The auxiliary lock is not available. The Tennessee Valley Authority and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District are assessing damage and developing plans to recover the structure and accommodate river traffic, according to a release.

TVA sent this statement to WAAY 31: The upstream navigation floating wall that guides boats into the primary lock at Wilson Dam has separated and sunk. There are currently no safety, environmental, or operational impacts to the dam. The wall is stable and submerged under about 75 feet of water. The locks are now closed as TVA and the US Army Corps of Engineers investigate and make plans to recover the structure and accommodate river traffic.

