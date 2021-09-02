Clear
Wilson Dam lock re-opens to Tennessee River traffic

Wilson Dam lock (Credit: Matthew Williamson, US Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District)

For now, helper boats are being used to guide large vessels into the lock chamber.

Posted: Sep 2, 2021 3:58 PM
Updated: Sep 2, 2021 4:09 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The primary navigation lock at Wilson Dam is now re-opened to commercial and recreational river traffic, the Tennessee Valley Authority announced Thursday afternoon.

The lock had been closed to traffic on the Tennessee River since Tuesday after the upstream navigation floating wall that guides boats separated and sunk. The nearly 600-foot wall was under about 75 feet of water.

TVA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working to determine how to best move forward with the issue.

