Wills for Warriors Program to Give Back to Veterans, Active Service, and First Responders

From now until January 2nd, 2019, Veterans, active service members, and first responders can get free simple wills, durable powers of attorney, and living wills courtesy of the law firm of McCutcheon & Hamner.

The Shoals-based law firm put the program together as a way to give back and thank area first responders and those who protect and serve. The program’s goal is to provide them and their families peace of mind as well as the basic legal documents that we all need.

Every staff member at McCutcheon & Hamner has at least one family member who has served or is serving in the military. “We see these folks in our cases daily,” explains partner Joel Hamner. “Every day members of our armed services, police officers, firefighters, and EMTs are called upon to protect and serve. We admire their dedication to do so without thought for their own safety. All give some and some give all. These people are truly heroes.”

“These people take care of our clients, our families, and our friends, in their most desperate time of need," said partner Thomas McCutcheon. "Service to one’s fellow man is the greatest gift that can be given.”

Veterans, active military personnel, first responders and their family members are invited to contact McCutcheon & Hamner to take part in the program, or for more information by calling 256-333-5000, or by visiting the website willsforwarriors.com.