Willingham back leading Collinsville

Media day in Dekalb County featured some new but familiar faces. Both apply to Collinsville coach, Ernie Willingham.

Coach Willingam led the Panthers for 12 years over two stints as the head coach.

When Daniel Garrett left this summer to go back to his Alma mater at Rogers, Coach Willingham was suppose to only be part of the search committee helping the principal.

"He actually asked me what I thought, and I said I think you need to open it up, hit a home run," Willingham said. "He said what if I can't find anybody this late? I said well call me back. Then he put out a press release saying I had the job, never called me back."

At media day, the players told WAAY 31 it's nice having Willingam back, and it's an easy adjustment since coach was only away for a year. Collinsvile opens up against Section August 20.