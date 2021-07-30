Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory - Excessive Heat Warning - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Willingham back leading Collinsville

The Panthers technically have a new head coach, but Ernie Willingham is very familiar with Collinsville.

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 6:10 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Media day in Dekalb County featured some new but familiar faces. Both apply to Collinsville coach, Ernie Willingham.
Coach Willingam led the Panthers for 12 years over two stints as the head coach.
When Daniel Garrett left this summer to go back to his Alma mater at Rogers, Coach Willingham was suppose to only be part of the search committee helping the principal.
"He actually asked me what I thought, and I said I think you need to open it up, hit a home run," Willingham said. "He said what if I can't find anybody this late? I said well call me back. Then he put out a press release saying I had the job, never called me back."

At media day, the players told WAAY 31 it's nice having Willingam back, and it's an easy adjustment since coach was only away for a year. Collinsvile opens up against Section August 20.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 104°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 76°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events