Williams Elementary School has first ever "Read Around the World" day

Multiple bilingual speakers came to read books to students as a way to teach culture diversity and give students different perspectives.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 12:26 PM
Updated: Mar. 7, 2019 12:32 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

Students at Williams Elementary School were exposed to global literacy and diversity in a brand new way on Thursday. 

Today was the first "Read Around the World" event at the school. Multiple bilingual speakers came to read books to students from kindergarten to fifth grade in either Spanish, Arabic, Mandarin or Russian. 

The speakers also took the time to teach kids about their language, clothing traditions, and personal cultural background. 

I think it actually sparks the interest in them and expands their perspective of the world through the books that they choose," teacher Shaquala Butler said. 

The event was part of the school's week-long initiative to help students celebrate reading while also learning about other cultures and diversity. 

