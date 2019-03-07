Students at Williams Elementary School were exposed to global literacy and diversity in a brand new way on Thursday.
Today was the first "Read Around the World" event at the school. Multiple bilingual speakers came to read books to students from kindergarten to fifth grade in either Spanish, Arabic, Mandarin or Russian.
The speakers also took the time to teach kids about their language, clothing traditions, and personal cultural background.
I think it actually sparks the interest in them and expands their perspective of the world through the books that they choose," teacher Shaquala Butler said.
The event was part of the school's week-long initiative to help students celebrate reading while also learning about other cultures and diversity.
Related Content
- Williams Elementary School has first ever "Read Around the World" day
- Shooting at Blossomwood Elementary School
- Sparkman Middle School hosts Merge Day for elementary students
- Elementary school teacher on paid administrative leave
- New principal for Harlan Elementary School
- Flu season impacts Shoals elementary school
- Phone threat leads to Johnson Elementary School evacuation
- Carbon monoxide leak leads to Rainbow Elementary School closure, evacuation
- Riverton Elementary celebrates 100th birthday
- Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background