Williams' big day powers Auburn past Coastal Carolina 16-7

The Tigers will now play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.

Posted: May 31, 2019 10:13 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Steven Williams' three-run homer capped a four-run fourth inning that gave Auburn the lead and the Tigers beat Coastal Carolina 16-7 on Friday in the opening game of the NCAA Atlanta regional.

Williams had four hits and drove in five runs for Auburn (34-25). The Tigers will face the winner of Friday night's Florida A&M-Georgia Tech game on Saturday in the double-elimination regional.

Zach Biermann hit a three-run homer in the seventh for Coastal Carolina (35-25-1) to cut Auburn's lead to 9-5. Williams reached over the wall and briefly had his glove on Biermann's shot, but lost the glove and ball over the wall.

The Tigers answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning and added five more in the eighth.

Rankin Woley's run-scoring single gave Auburn a 3-2 lead in the fourth. Williams followed with his three-run homer to right.

Ryan Bliss had three hits and drove in three runs for the Tigers.

Parker Chavers also homered for the Chanticleers, who won the College World Series in 2016.

