Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

William Shatner debuts country songs at Grand Ole Opry with Alabama star

He's released several albums including Christmas music and rock, and has plans to record a blues album next.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 1:48 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Actor William Shatner boldly went where no "Star Trek" captain has gone before when he took the stage for the first time for the Grand Ole Opry radio show to sing from his new album of country songs.

Shatner made his Opry debut on Friday night in Nashville, Tennessee, on the famed country music radio show along with Jeff Cook of the band Alabama. Together they released a country album called "Why Not Me," which features songs like "Beam Me Up," a nod to both whiskey maker Jim Beam and Shatner's catchphrase on the popular sci-fi TV show.

The 87-year-old actor told the AP that while he's not a typical singer, he understands the musicality of language. He's released several albums including Christmas music and rock, and has plans to record a blues album next.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Decatur
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events