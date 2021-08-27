Former officer William Darby's body camera video released

A Madison County judge ordered the release of unedited video of the fatal police shooting that led to one officer's murder conviction.

The graphic body camera footage was used during William Darby's murder trial.

Darby fatally wounded Jeffrey Parker back in 2018. Parker's family wanted the video released to give the public a chance to see the same graphic body camera footage that was shown in the courtroom.

The family's attorney says the footage is not easy to watch, but very important to see.

"We hope people will look at it, it's going to be sensitive and it's going to be graphic, but it's important," says Martin Weinberg, the attorney representing the Parker family.

Weinberg says the Parker family pushed for the body camera footage to be released, hoping it would lead to more transparency across the board.

"We're ecstatic that the video has been released, of course. It's promoting transparency and accountability, this is something we're asking for in all of the cases in Huntsville, not just the Darby case," explains Weinberg.

William Darby's attorneys objected to releasing the footage. They filed a motion claiming the videos are non-public, privileged law enforcement records that should not be obtainable through open records requests.

Weinberg commented on their objection and said, "the city has taken this approach time and time again, in terms of not being accountable. No transparency, just fighting what's good for the public, especially when they're spending their tax dollars."

Councilmember Bill Kling is well aware of the tax dollars spent on this trial.

"We've been to a point where the court case has been decided, the taxpayers have paid for $125,000 towards the officer's legal fees," says Kling.

As a public official, Kling supports the release of the body camera footage. He says, "I think we're at a point now where it is time that the body cam footage should be released for the public."

Now that the public can view the graphic videos, attorney Weinberg hopes citizens will better understand how the jury came to Darby's murder conviction.

"We believe that when folks have the chance to see this they're going to be as outraged as we are and others who have seen it, and they'll understand what the jury did in this case, and why it happened," says Weinberg.

Both Weinberg and Kling emphasized how much taxpayer money has been spent on Darby's case. That is why they both say the taxpayers should have a chance to see the evidence that was shown in the courtroom.

Darby was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the fatal shooting depicted in the videos.