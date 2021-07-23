Clear

William Darby, Huntsville Police officer convicted of murder, resigns from department

Darby resigned of his own will, according to the city.

Huntsville Police Officer William Darby resigned on Friday, almost three months after a jury found him guilty of murder.

Darby, who was convicted of murder in May, “is no longer employed by the city of Huntsville,” according to the city.

Darby was on paid administrative leave and then paid accrued leave after his conviction for the murder of Jeffrey Parker.

The victim was a suicidal man Darby shot in 2018 while Parker held a gun to his own head during a confrontation with police.

Darby continued to be paid $2,126.51 every two weeks after his conviction.

The city had said it could not schedule a disciplinary hearing to decide to take away Darby’s pay or even suspend or fire him because he was on paid accrued leave.

Darby is set to be sentenced on Aug. 20.

