Will the gas shortage impact Memorial Day travel plans?

Some people are wondering if the gas shortage will impact their Memorial Day weekend travel plans.

AAA Public Relations Manager Clay Ingram says people don't have to worry about canceling their plans for next weekend.

"Most people who are planning to go somewhere will still go, still be able to go, and still will go. The gas prices might be a little bit higher than they would have been otherwise," says Ingram.

He says there should be no shortage of fuel by Memorial Weekend, but prices will still be higher than average. He adds that the extra price won't make a big difference in most people's travel budget since the gasoline expense is a small portion of travel expenses as a whole.