Will Gov. Kay Ivey sign Alabama’s abortion ban bill?

Now that the Alabama Senate has approved the strictest abortion ban in the country, Gov. Kay Ivey has to decide if she will sign it or not.

By state law, Ivey has six days after she receives the bill to decide what she’ll do. She gets an extra day if a Sunday comes during that six-day span.

Video: Senate Abortion Bill Vote

Here’s what Ivey’s spokesperson said Wednesday: “This bill has not yet been transmitted to the Governor’s Office. We are not expecting to receive this bill until after the Legislature gavels in later this afternoon. The governor will thoroughly conduct a review before providing any additional comment.”

Ivey's language in the past has been staunchly pro-life.

Here’s what the governor said in August when the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court decision striking down the Alabama Unborn Child Protection from Dismemberment Act: “I was supportive of the bill when it passed through the Legislature in 2016, and I signed it as president of the Senate. I am disappointed in the court’s ruling today; however, we should not let this discourage our steadfast commitment to protect the lives of the unborn, even if that means taking this case to the U.S. Supreme Court. This ruling clearly demonstrates why we need conservative justices on the Supreme Court, and I look forward to the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh.”

However, there is some talk that the bill’s lack of exceptions for rape and incest may push Ivey to veto it. But if she does veto it, the Alabama legislature has more than enough votes to override her veto.

If the bill is signed or a veto is overturned, the law will go into effect six months later.

What do you think Ivey should do? Let us know in the comment section below.

(Mobile viewers can see the bill by clicking here)