Will Ainsworth's wife taken to Huntsville hospital after gun accident

The Republican nominee for lieutenant governor's wife had a gun accident Tuesday and was taken to Huntsville hospital.

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 11:19 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Will Ainsworth, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, said his wife, Kendall Ainsworth, had a gun accident Tuesday and was taken to Huntsville hospital.

“While skeet shooting with our family on Tuesday evening, my wife, Kendall, was involved in a minor accident and suffered an injury that required staples," he said.

According to Will Ainsworth, his wife has been released from the hospital and she is expected to make a full recovery.

"I will be stepping away from the campaign trail for a few days in order to remain home with Kendall as she heals,” he said.

