Will Ainsworth's wife taken to Huntsville hospital after gun accident

Will Ainsworth, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, said his wife, Kendall Ainsworth, had a gun accident Tuesday and was taken to Huntsville hospital.
“While skeet shooting with our family on Tuesday evening, my wife, Kendall, was involved in a minor accident and suffered an injury that required staples," he said.
According to Will Ainsworth, his wife has been released from the hospital and she is expected to make a full recovery.
"I will be stepping away from the campaign trail for a few days in order to remain home with Kendall as she heals,” he said.
