Will Ainsworth elected next Lt. Governor of Alabama

Ainsworth said was very confident he would win coming into election night.

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 12:04 AM
Posted By: Kody Fisher

Republican Will Ainsworth got 61% of the vote to defeat Democrat Will Boyd in the race for Lt. Governor. The position will be filled for the first time since current Governor Kay Ivey took over for former Governor Robert Bentley when he resigned the post in 2017.

Ainsworth told WAAY 31 he was confident coming into the night because his campaign polling showed him having a huge lead. He said he will now get to work putting together his staff to accomplish what he told voters he would do if elected.

"It's about our kids. It's about making sure they have an education system, that we have one of the finest pre-k programs in the country, that we can make sure we can compete in a 21st century economy, that all kids in our state have access to technology," said Ainsworth during his victory speech."

Ainsworth said he will also focus on strenghthening the job market in Alabama during his time in office.

