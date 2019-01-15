Wife of furloughed worker wins $100,000, SUV in the lottery

The wife of a furloughed federal employee won $100,000 and a new SUV in the lottery in Virginia, USA Today reported. Carrie Walls purchased what turned out to be a losing scratch-off ticket in early December. However, she entered the ticket into a second-chance drawing held by the lotto and won the money and a new Ford Expedition. Walls, herself an Air Force veteran, said her family was planning to take a trip to Disney World when her husband was furloughed from his job. She said the family will now be able to take the trip thanks to their winnings.