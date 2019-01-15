Clear

Wife of furloughed worker wins $100,000, SUV in the lottery

This was actually a second-chance drawing after she didn't win anything on the original ticket she purchased.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 7:45 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

The wife of a furloughed federal employee won $100,000 and a new SUV in the lottery in Virginia, USA Today reported. Carrie Walls purchased what turned out to be a losing scratch-off ticket in early December. However, she entered the ticket into a second-chance drawing held by the lotto and won the money and a new Ford Expedition. Walls, herself an Air Force veteran, said her family was planning to take a trip to Disney World when her husband was furloughed from his job. She said the family will now be able to take the trip thanks to their winnings.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Fayetteville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Decatur
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Scottsboro
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events