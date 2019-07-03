Wife of Limestone County biker killed asks for safe driving this holiday weekend

The wife of a Limestone County biker who lost his life in an accident this past weekend is now begging people to drive safely this holiday weekend.

More people are expected to be on the road on July 4th than ever before, and the woman, who recently lost her husband in a crash, doesn't want another family to experience what she's going through right now.

“He never met a stranger. He was always nice and kind to people," Sandy Power-Watkins said about her late husband, Jerry Watkins. "He was a happy person. He liked to do a lot of things and he liked his motorcycle.”

Sandy is going to have to spend the 4th of July without her husband, Jerry, for the first time in 27 years.

“We had a lot of fireworks with the kids and the grandkids," Sandy said. 'It was one of our major holidays that we celebrated a lot together.”

Jerry Watkins was one of three people who died in Limestone County wrecks last weekend.

According to the coroner’s office, Watkins was riding his motorcycle on Salem Minor Hill Road in Lester when he lost control of the bike in a curve, hit some gravel, and then hit a fence.

With more people expected on the road this coming weekend, Sandy says it’s a reminder to stay safe.

“I wouldn’t want anyone else to have to go through it," she said. "So, everybody be careful and look around.”

Her best advice?

“If you don’t have to leave, don’t," she said. "Stay at home with your family.”

And while Sandy says the 4th won’t be the same without Jerry, she’s holding on to memories.

“It will he hard without him for sure," she said. "We had a really good one last year, so I’ll have that to remember.”

Sandy would like to thank the community for their outpouring of support during this time; and she is sending a special "thank you" to the bikers who are riding in Jerry’s memory.

If you would like to donate money to Jerry's family, click here.