Madison Co. wife mourns death of suspect who died shortly after arrest

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it believes a suspect who died shortly after his arrest may have ingested something. Investigators are waiting for toxicology and autopsy results to learn what caused his death.

Neal Grillo died Monday and his widow explained she went to the sheriff's office with him for an interview. He was accused of rape, sodomy and burglary and had a meeting with an investigator to discuss possible charges against him.

Heather Grillo describes her husband as a good hardworking man who loved his family. She said they had been married for more than three years. Heather said she had no idea what was going to happen at the sheriff's office office on Monday.

“He was not guilty of the crimes he was accused of. He was wrongly accused and saw no way out of his circumstances," she said.

The sheriff's office said Neal Grillo became unconscious after investigators told him he was being placed under arrest. Heather said she left the sheriff's office to work on securing his bond, when her husband fell ill. She said she knew he was struggling with the allegations made against him.

“He was hopeless and he didn’t want to go to jail. He did not believe his voice would be heard. He suffered from some degree of mental illness, and he felt hopeless," Heather Grillo said.

The sheriff's office said it expects to close the case against Grillo that he originally came to talk to investigators about, but it has not been closed yet. Investigators expect this to happen in the coming weeks.