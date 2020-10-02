Wife convicted, husband sentenced in Morgan County child sex abuse case

A couple is facing a combined sentence of 1,138 years in prison in a Morgan County child sex abuse case.

Lisa Marie Lesher, a former Falkville resident, was convicted by a jury on Thursday of nine charges involving sexual abuse of two juvenile victims.

She was convicted of two counts of rape first degree, four counts of sodomy first degree, one count of sodomy second degree, one count of sexual torture and one count of sexual abuse first degree.

A statement from Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson on Friday says the case was first reported in 2007. It says the reason for the delay in prosecution is unclear and that Anderson reopened the case at the request of the victims soon after he became District Attorney.

Michael Lesher was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to 438 years in prison. His wife is facing a maximum sentence of more than 700 years.

The couple was arrested in 2017 by U.S. Marshals in Carroll County, Georgia.

