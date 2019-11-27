Huntsville woman shares holiday driving safety message after drunk driver changes her life

Thanksgiving Weekend is one of the deadliest on the roadways.

You always hear police say don’t drink and drive, and one local woman wants stress why that message is so important.

"To me it shows his sweetness, that smile, and I think it also shows his suffering," said Brenda Hall, whose late husband was paralyzed in a wreck with a drunk driver.

Hall says her life changed on that November day when her husband Chris was hit by a drunk driver.

"His neck was broken in three places, and the injury left him with quadriplegia. He was completely paralyzed, just a very slight movement of his head," said Hall.

Hall says even though her husband suffered, he was strong.

"He just said if we can make one person understand the risk of driving drunk, then we have to go do it," she said.

Hall says after living with quadriplegia for more than a decade Chris passed away due to his condition in 2016.

A bench with his name sits at the church where the Halls belonged in Huntsville.

"It was a horrific death," she said.

Brenda Hall shares her and her husband's story to make sure people understand the consequences of driving drunk.

"If every person who drinks and drives could know what I know, it would never happen again. Drunk driving is so avoidable. It is, there should be no suffering and loss and grief and death, due to drunk driving.”

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, last year more than 10,000 people were killed in drunk driving incidents.

That's one person every 50 minutes.