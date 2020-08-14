Widespread storms to end the workweek

Showers and storms will quickly develop in North Alabama heading into Friday afternoon. As has been the case already this week, any stronger storms Friday will be capable of producing gusty wind and frequent lightning, in addition to very heavy rain.

Today's highs will only manage the mid to upper 80s, thanks to the increased cloud cover and storm coverage. This will be the coolest day in more than 10 days. For some also the first day below 90 in the same period but these slightly “cooler” temperatures won’t feel much better with abundant humidity – it’ll still feel close to 100° during the afternoon.

By the weekend, we finally start to see some improvement. Storms are back to being more scattered Saturday then only isolated storms are expected Sunday. Temperatures plateau at a more seasonable level for the start of next week and with some cooler air arriving, lows dip into the mid to upper 60s by the middle of next week. Expect afternoon isolated storms much of the week.