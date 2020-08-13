Widespread storms Thursday, isolated flood concerns

It won’t take much daytime heating to get storms going again for North Alabama Thursday. Much like Wednesday and really all week, any stronger storms will be capable of producing gusty wind and small hail, in addition to creating a localized flood threat.

A large upper-level low pressure system centered near Arkansas is drifting east and will bring several rounds of intense heavy rain to North Alabama the next couple of days. For kids the lightning threat will be present as they head home from school this afternoon. We may even have some storms around as kids head to the bus stop Friday morning. Make sure kids have a safe way to get to and home from school.

Friday afternoon is nearly a repeat of today but with slightly higher chances of storms: 70-80%. The increased coverage of storms and cloud cover will also keep afternoon highs in the mid 80s Friday. Anything below 90° tomorrow would be the coolest day in about 10 days.

Expect the storm chances back off a bit through the weekend as the disturbance causing our storms pulls away from the Valley. We’ll be back to isolated afternoon storms starting Monday and lasting through most of next week. Temperatures hold in the mid to upper 80s, but dew points in the 70s mean it will still feel like we’re close to triple digits at times.