Widespread storms Friday, staying warm and muggy

The showers and isolated thunderstorms we saw earlier today have moved out of the area. North Alabama is all dry this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The chance remains for isolated storms to bubble up before we lose daytime heating by sunset, but models keep most of us dry through the rest of today. Partly cloudy skies stick around this evening and overnight as temperatures stay very mild and muggy in the low 70s. The Trash Pandas game tonight should be good to go.

The stagnant weather pattern isn't going anywhere any time soon. A frontal boundary currently stretched across the Great Lakes and Midwest will slowly move southward towards the Kentucky-Tennessee border early Friday. This will set the stage for more widespread showers and storms Friday, especially during the afternoon. Models are suggesting the potential for a more organized complex of thunderstorms that develops near Nashville that could move towards North Alabama. There are some timing differences, but the general idea would be from lunchtime through the late afternoon. Should this complex of storms develop, a few stronger storms that could produce gusty winds and heavy rain will be possible. There is no official severe weather risk posted at this time, but we will keep any eye on it.

Coverage of showers and storms is a touch less widespread for the weekend. Even so, it is still a 50-50 shot each day through early next week, with slightly less coverage by midweek. The best coverage of storms will be each afternoon, but it will be humid enough to see isolated activity linger into the evening and overnight hours. No day is a washout, but all of these storm chances will add up. Rainfall totals of 1.5 to 2.5 inches are possible in the next seven days. Highs do stay in the mid to upper 80s, but the humidity won't make it feel very comfortable.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Elsa continues to produce sustained 45 MPH winds and heavy rain today, with its center currently located right over Raleigh, North Carolina. Elsa will ride up the eastern seaboard through Friday night. Tropical Storm Warnings are in place from Myrtle Beach, SC all the way up to Boston.