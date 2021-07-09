Widespread storms Friday, active pattern continues this weekend

An organized line of thunderstorms is dropping south out of Tennessee and into North Alabama Friday morning. There are some timing differences, but line should be south of the Tennessee River around lunchtime.

The concern is that the line will be slow at times and storms could train over locations leading to flooding and ponding on roadways. A few stronger storms could produce gusty winds and but there is no official severe weather risk posted at this time, but we will keep any eye on it.

Coverage of showers and storms is a touch less widespread for the weekend. Even so, it is still a 50-50 shot each day through early next week, with slightly less coverage by midweek. The best coverage of storms will be each afternoon, but it will be humid enough to see isolated activity linger into the evening and overnight hours. No day is a washout, but all of these storm chances will add up. Rainfall totals of 1.5 to 2.5 inches are possible in the next seven days. Highs do stay in the mid to upper 80s, but the humidity won't make it feel very comfortable.