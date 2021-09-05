End to our dry period as rain moves in by the afternoon

The chance for showers and storms heading into the afternoon will interrupt what has been a dry couple of days. The bulk of the heavy rain will be in our areas further west, but expecting widespread showers into tonight with the chance for localized heavy downpours.

Labor Day morning we should be clear from any showers or storms from tonight, but once again the afternoon will bring us the chance for another round of rain. This time more isolated and scattered in nature. Any rain we get tomorrow will dry out by the night. The chance for afternoon showers and storms is also a possibility for Tuesday - but the majority of us will remain dry as highs are expected to climb back into the 80's.