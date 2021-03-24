Widespread severe weather likely once again Thursday

Wednesday is the calm before the storms. Mostly cloudy skies this morning should start to clear out a little bit by midday. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s this afternoon. It is quite humid for late March standards. For that reason, we can't completely rule out a stray shower today. But for the most part, we will remain dry.

Looking Ahead To Thursday's Severe Weather Potential

New this morning, a large portion of North Alabama has been upgraded to a Widespread Risk for severe weather Thursday. This is a Level 4 out of 5 risk that includes areas from Huntsville points west. Sand Mountain is under a Level 3 Numerous risk.

This event looks to play out very similarly to last Wednesday. Showers and storms are expected along a warm front early Thursday morning. These storms will not be severe, but heavy rain and gusty winds are likely. The Thursday morning drive will be treacherous.

Like last week, the placement of the warm front will decide how widespread our severe weather will be. The further north the warm front moves into Tennessee, the more likely we will be in the warm sector, setting the stage for widespread and potentially significant severe weather once again during the afternoon and evening. However, should the warm front meander nearby North Alabama (like last week), our severe weather threat will not be as high and heavy rain and flooding will become the main threats. Where the warm front lands is still in question.

Should the warm front move northward, we will destabilize quickly late tomorrow morning and early afternoon and the atmosphere will be primed for severe weather. Supercells capable of producing strong, long-track tornadoes will be possible tomorrow afternoon lasting through early evening.

In addition, a line of severe storms looks to move through tomorrow evening. This line of storms will be capable of damaging winds and brief spin up tornadoes. Again, all of this is contingent on our region destabilizing and the warm front moving north tomorrow around midday.

Here are the earliest arrival times for severe storms tomorrow afternoon and evening. Keep in mind we will have non-severe storms tomorrow morning.

The severe threat should end just after Midnight, giving us much quieter weather Friday. Aside from the severe weather threat, widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected Thursday. Additional rises of area waterways and flash flooding are likely once again given how much rain we have seen in the last 10 days.

Now is the time to prepare for tomorrow's severe weather. Stay with WAAY 31 for continuing updates on air and online at waaytv.com.

Another round of strong storms will be possible Saturday, but it is too early for specifics at this time.