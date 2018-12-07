Widespread rain likely this weekend, snow possible for a lucky few

As we continue tracking our weekend storm system, the system has finally developed and is coming together over Texas Friday afternoon. That the storm system has actually formed, our data are able to measure it rather than its pre-development environment. That helps fine tune our forecast and focus details to better inform you of what to expect.

Rainy spots will gradually gel together Friday evening. Widespread rain will increase and fall persistently after about 10 PM all across the Tennessee Valley. Expect rain to fall through Saturday and through around midday Sunday before it begins breaking up. Rainy spots may redevelop Sunday afternoon after 3 PM. That rain may linger into the evening and change to snow or mix with snow Sunday night and into Monday. Some lingering moisture on Monday could mean some rainy and snowy spots, too. Rain is a guarantee. Snow spots are possible Sunday night through Monday, but snow will not be widespread and we will not all see snow. Areas that do see snow fall will likely not have more than a dusting on grassy and cold surfaces for accumulation.

Rainfall amounts combined with melted snowfall will add up to 2-3 inches of rain through Monday night. That much rain runoff into the rivers will make the river levels rise. The rain may be enough to cause some minor flooding on a few of the rivers late Sunday through Tuesday. Minor flooding is already in the forecast for the Flint River at Brownsboro and for the Paint Rock River near Woodville. Be aware of the river levels near you. Make sure you keep your distance from the banks as saturated river banks can break off into the fast flowing water more easily than normal.