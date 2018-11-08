Widespread rain likely for the Friday morning drive

Widespread rain will increase across the Tennessee Valley tonight.

Most of us will be sleeping as the rain increases between midnight and 6 AM. Widespread rain is likely for the Friday morning drive. Roads will be wet and slippery. Plan on a slow commute and give yourself some extra time to make your drive. Don't forget your low beam headlights when rain is falling. It's so you can be seen, not so you can see. Not turning on your lights can also get you a ticket.

Rain can fall heavily at times, especially over Sand Mountain. Although some heavy rain is possible, severe thunderstorms are not likely.

Rain will begin breaking up and ending from 8 AM to noon across the Shoals, then from noon to 3 PM across Sand Mountain.

After the rain ends, temperatures will begin dropping quickly. Friday's high near 51 will likely happen before sunrise. Temperatures will drop through the 40s Friday afternoon and evening and into the 30s before midnight. The high school football games will be dry, but they will be cold!

A widespread freeze is likely both Saturday morning and Sunday morning. High temperatures be in the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday. Another round of rain on Monday will be followed by an increasing likelihood for a hard freeze Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. It's also possible that rain may briefly change to wet, melting snow flakes early Tuesday morning before precipitation ends completely. It will be a function of how much moisture is left when the colder 30s arrive.