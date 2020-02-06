Widespread rain exits North Alabama Thursday, flooding continues

FLOOD WARNINGS

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

Widespread moderate to heavy rain is exiting North Alabama but runoff and flooding from the 2-4" of rain the last 24 hours is impacting all counties Thursday. Some of the most severe flooding has been in Marshall, Dekalb Counties as well as Lincoln County in Tennessee.

For many creeks and rivers, flood stage and crests will not occur for several more hours or days. Roads and bridges have been closed because of impassable conditions. Some roadways may be closed for an extended period of time due to washout and/or structural concerns.

Behind today's cold front, temperatures will gradually drop this afternoon and evening. Enough cold air will be in place by sunset Thursday that some wet snow is possible. Even a brief period of heavy wet snow tonight and overnight could occur for all of North Alabama. The ground is very warm so accumulations are highly unlikely through Friday morning.

North Alabama will see mostly dry conditions Friday morning through Sunday. Unfortunately, several more very wet storm systems will impact North Alabama Monday through next Thursday. It is possible that we pick up an additional 3-4"+ of rain next week. This additional rain on top of our already saturated soils and ongoing flooded waterways could set up major flooding for some areas next week. Follow the forecast closely through next week. Flooding is one of the deadliest weather types.