Widespread power outages reported across Huntsville, Madison County

Huntsville Utilities’ Electric Crews are working across the Madison County service area as severe weather continues to pass through the area, said Gary T. Whitley Jr., utilities spokesman.
In Southeast Huntsville, electric crews are continuing to work to restore service following a fallen tree on Toney Drive which caused damage to two utility poles, Whitley said. Crews are working as quickly as safely as the weather permits to restore all affected customers.
Crews have restored service to the previously announced outage area affecting portions of Northeast Huntsville. The outage was caused by an equipment failure on California Street near White Street.
