Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Widespread power outages reported across Huntsville, Madison County

Huntsville Utilities’ Electric Crews are working across the Madison County service area as severe weather continues to pass through the area.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 7:25 AM
Updated: Feb. 20, 2019 7:25 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville Utilities’ Electric Crews are working across the Madison County service area as severe weather continues to pass through the area, said Gary T. Whitley Jr., utilities spokesman.

In Southeast Huntsville, electric crews are continuing to work to restore service following a fallen tree on Toney Drive which caused damage to two utility poles, Whitley said. Crews are working as quickly as safely as the weather permits to restore all affected customers.

Crews have restored service to the previously announced outage area affecting portions of Northeast Huntsville. The outage was caused by an equipment failure on California Street near White Street.

See the latest information on outages here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events