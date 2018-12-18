Clear
Wickles Pickles production to return to Alabama

Wickles Pickles started as a small venture between Will and Dana Ferniany, whose pickle process was based on a 90-year-old family recipe.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 11:00 AM
Posted By: AP

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (AP) - Sims Foods Inc. says it's moving the production of Wickles Pickles from North Carolina to Alabama.

Al.com reported Monday that the company expects to finish moving Wickles Pickles production to a Magnolia Vegetable Processors site in Brundidge by the end of this year.

The company moved its processing operation to North Carolina in 2005. It owns a stake in Magnolia, which opened the Brundidge site last year.

In the 1990s, Dana Ferniany's cousins, Trey and Will Sims, and friend Andy Anderson started Sims Foods and began packing pickle jars at a home in Dadeville, Alabama. The company sold more than 2 million pickle jars last year.

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

